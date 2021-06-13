SEBRING — Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Thursday arrested Jason Lamar Duff, 21, of St. Petersburg, at the Island View Restaurant in Sebring for sending obscene videos via Facebook Messenger to an underage girl and soliciting her for sex.
Deputies began their investigation on Wednesday after receiving a harassment complaint. The victim told deputies that she had received inappropriate messages from a man over 18 who knew that she was under 18. The messages began with “common talk” but Duff turned the conversation towards sex involving Duff, the victim and Duff’s girlfriend. Duff asked for a photo of the victim but she did not comply. Duff, however, sent the victim three separate videos of himself masturbating. At the time he sent the videos, the victim had already established that she was under 18, according to reports.
On Thursday, a detective with HCSO took over communication with Duff who said that he was going to be in “the park” meaning Avon Park and he wanted to meet up with the victim and asked if she would sneak him inside her house so they could have sex. Posing as the victim, the detective set up a meeting at the Island View Restaurant in Sebring. When asked what Duff wanted to do, he indicated that he wanted to have sex with the victim. When Duff arrived at the location of the meeting, deputies took him into custody. In his pockets, deputies found “two blunt cigars,” reports said.
Duff was taken to the Highlands County Jail and charged with three felony counts of transmitting obscene material to a minor, one felony count of travel to meet after luring a child and one felony count of violation of probation. His bond for the new charges is $11,000 but is being held without bond on the probation violation. Duff is on active probation with Pinellas County for grand theft of a motor vehicle.