Edgar Colchado, charged with the DUI manslaughter death of a Sebring man in March, is now free on bond.
People associated with Colchado, 28, paid $13,000 to HD Bail Bonds, slightly more than 1/10 of the $128,750 bond ordered by Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during a June 7 bond hearing. Colchado, however, is on tight restrictions as he awaits trial in Highlands County.
The heavy equipment operator will be driven to work by his fiancee, Claudia Flores, with whom he has two children. She has pledged to move to the county to help him.
“Please give him a chance,” Flores told Estrada on June 7. “I will support him anyway I can. I will be there for him.”
Like Zasha Colon, another local DUI manslaughter defendant, Colchado will be on tight restrictions as he awaits trial. He cannot drive and must call the pretrial release office every Monday, Wednesday and Friday “with a personal progress report.” He must also report to the pretrial release office after each court appearance.
He is not allowed to drink or take illegal drugs, but within 10 days of his release on bond he was to register for alcohol evaluation and complete any and all treatment. He also must submit to random breathalyzer tests, urinalysis and submit to warrantless searches and seizures.
He can only leave the county when traveling to his lawyer’s Miami office.
Cochado is accused of driving drunk the wrong way on Panther Parkway in March. According to witnesses, several drivers honked their horns to let Colchado know he was driving the wrong way. Several had to pull off the road to avoid crashing into him.
During the several minutes of chaos, Colchado collided with one car, fled that crash scene, then drove head on into another car, killing Nevaughn William Prince, 28, of Sebring. He faces a mandatory 124 ½ months and up to 15 years in state prison if he’s convicted on the DUI manslaughter charge. He also faces five years for leaving the scene, and a year on each of the three DUI property damage counts.
On Jan. 17, Zasha Colon, of Sebring, was driving north in the southbound lanes of Sebring Parkway when she hit another car head on. The collision killed Miguel Medina Cruz, 34, and a 4-year-old child, and sent three other passengers, including a 34-year-old woman and two children, to the hospital with serious injuries.
Colon – who faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI property damage – secured a $285,000 bond on March 9 from Big Lake Bail Bonds. She had been in jail for about seven weeks since her Jan. 18 arrest. Colon faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Estrada also has Colon on tough restrictions. She is to submit to random breathalyzer/urinalysis to ensure she isn’t drinking alcohol or taking or smoking illicit substances. Police can search her person, place or things at any moment without notice.
Colon, who was arrested three times on domestic violence charges before the fatal crash, was to sign up for courses in preventing domestic violence, a batterer’s intervention course, and an anger management class within 72 hours of getting out on bond. She must complete those courses within six weeks, 12 weeks, and 26 weeks respectively.
Estrada also ordered Colon, who police say had .115 blood alcohol level when they tested her after the crash, was to sign up for a mental health/substance abuse evaluation within 72 hours of release and provide proof within 10 days of signing up. She must follow any treatment doctors or psychologists recommended.
She had to surrender her passport and other travel documents and cannot leave Highlands County without the permission of her pretrial release supervisor. She also must call pretrial release twice a week.
“There are millions of reasons why one should not drink and drive,” said one Highlands County prosecutor.