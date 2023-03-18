SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada rearrested Zasha Colon in December for smoking marijuana while on pretrial release. He then raised her bond by $60,000 and put her back in jail.

Her lawyer now wants a judge to give Colon – who is accused of killing a man and a 4-year-old girl in a drunk driving accident — a reduced bond so she can go while free awaiting trial.

