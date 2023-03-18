SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada rearrested Zasha Colon in December for smoking marijuana while on pretrial release. He then raised her bond by $60,000 and put her back in jail.
Her lawyer now wants a judge to give Colon – who is accused of killing a man and a 4-year-old girl in a drunk driving accident — a reduced bond so she can go while free awaiting trial.
Colon was first given a $285,000 bond just a month after the January 2022 fatal accident on Sebring Parkway. While out on bond, she was to refrain from drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs; she was to undergo alcohol evaluation and treatment; and was ordered not to leave the county without permission.
However, in December, the Department of Corrections determined that she had tested positive for marijuana on at least three occasions. Estrada ordered her rearrested, and during her bond hearing, he raised her bond to $340,000. She has remained in jail since then.
Now comes her lawyer, Tracey Kagan, who says Colon hadn’t been smoking marijuana, but had been “smoking vape cartridges that were sold at a local tobacco shop – and are in fact, legal.”
However, during Colon’s December hearing, she told Estrada that she had obtained a marijuana prescription card from her doctor.
Though she received a marijuana card on Dec. 6, she admitted she hadn’t informed the doctor that she was not allowed to take marijuana. Estrada told her the prescription for marijuana did not override the court’s pretrial release order.
At that hearing, Kagan told Estrada that Colon used the marijuana to self-medicate.
“She was overwrought. She is facing obviously very serious charges with very serious sanctions,” Kagan said at the December hearing. “She is in therapy … seeing physical doctors as well as a psychiatrist. She’s on prescription medication to handle her depression, she used the substance as a way to cope with the charges, (but) she realizes it was wrong.”
Colon, who police say was driving the wrong way on Sebring Parkway at the time of the Jan. 18 crash, faces 60 years in prison if convicted of the two DUI manslaughter charges, 45 years if convicted on the three DUI with serious bodily injury charges, and a year for each DUI property damage conviction.
First responders to the crash found the body of Miguel Medina Cruz in the driver’s seat of his crushed, red Nissan Sentra and the body of a 4-year-old girl in the Sentra’s back seat.
Three other passengers from the Sentra, including a 34-year-old woman and two children, were hospitalized with serious bodily injuries.