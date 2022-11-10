ST. PETERSBURG — Based on Tropical Storm Nicole’s current forecasted track, Duke Energy Florida is strategically staging approximately 5,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors, vegetation workers and support personnel – across the state to respond to possible power outages.

Crews from Duke Energy’s Ohio, Kentucky and Carolinas operations will assist – as will workers from other utility companies based in Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia, among other states. All crews are ready to begin power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely allow.

