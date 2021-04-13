LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Education Foundation received $5,000 from Duke Energy to fund STEM Mini-Grants for Energy, Engineering or Environmental Education.
Dozens of Highlands County teachers receive mini-grants each year to enhance instruction and engage students in their studies.
The Highlands County Education Foundation board provides funding for teacher mini-grants for Reading and STEM grants (science, technology, engineering and math).
The School Board of Highlands County also received funds from the State of Florida to match the funds collected locally.
Duke Energy and other businesses provide support each year to fund the mini-grants.
Statewide, Duke Energy is investing $653,000 in educational grants to empower students and educators in Florida.
Twenty-three grants, awarded from the Duke Energy Foundation, will enhance educational programs focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as diversity, equity and inclusion awareness.
“Building a brighter future begins with providing students with the best education and opportunities for success,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “These grants are an investment in our communities and will strengthen and support those who are educating our next generation.”
“Engaging students in STEM education at all levels develops strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” said Stacy Baier, CEO of the Pinellas Education Foundation. “We are grateful to Duke Energy’s investment in afterschool STEM programs, which gives students greater opportunities to learn and explore the intersections of science, technology, engineering and math.”