AVON PARK —Duke Energy has entered into an agreement with Florida Airport Management (FAM) to use Avon Park Executive Airport as a site for its readiness program in case of emergencies. The airport will serve as a staging area in the event of a hurricane disaster.

Duke Energy recently evaluated the site at the Avon Park Executive Airport as a staging area for emergency services at the request of FAM. Chief of Operations Officer Michael Powell updated the Avon Park City Council on Monday of their progress. He stated one of the first things FAM did when they took over managing the airport was to find ways to partner and strengthen relationships.

