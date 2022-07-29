AVON PARK —Duke Energy has entered into an agreement with Florida Airport Management (FAM) to use Avon Park Executive Airport as a site for its readiness program in case of emergencies. The airport will serve as a staging area in the event of a hurricane disaster.
Duke Energy recently evaluated the site at the Avon Park Executive Airport as a staging area for emergency services at the request of FAM. Chief of Operations Officer Michael Powell updated the Avon Park City Council on Monday of their progress. He stated one of the first things FAM did when they took over managing the airport was to find ways to partner and strengthen relationships.
With the help of Jeff King, Highlands County Economic Development Council chief economic officer, Powell said they found some opportunities working with Duke Energy that fits into the airport’s plan.
Powell, aka ‘the airport guy,’ has over 25 years experience in aviation. He has managed one of the largest staging sites in Florida with Florida Power and Light. He said services were restored four to five days sooner than if they were located other than that staging area.
As the airport continues to have development the power lines would go underground. The next step is the site certification process, which is important because it can be used as a marketing tool.
Large corporations coming into the area identified will want to know it’s certified to deliver three-phase power or whatever they need.
“Duke Energy would work with those folks to develop that property and expedite those people to get it up and running,” Powell said. “They look to move at the speed of business, not the speed of government.”
Powell reported the Florida Department of Transportation recently inspected the airport and was “flabbergasted” at what FAM accomplished in 90 days. “The main thing was to show those folks we took care of those concerns on our own.”
Partnership opportunities like the one with Duke are crucial for the progress of this new venture to create a hub, to promote growth in rural agriculture based communities.
The city was also informed the Department of Emergency Management would like the same permission granted as Duke to have a staging area. Duke is also considering the possibility to put solar panels out.
“So we could go further, clean and green, and get our power for free,” Powell said.