AVON PARK — A representative from Duke Energy provided information on the power company’s storm preparedness at the monthly meeting of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce.
Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Nancy Dodd spoke Thursday at the chamber luncheon meeting at The Hotel Jacaranda.
Dodd noted she has been with Duke Energy for 29 years and in community relations for nearly 17 years. Her position covers Highlands, Hardee, Lake and Polk counties.
Duke Energy serves 35 counties in Florida, with 1.8 million customers, which is a number that seems to be growing on a daily basis, she said.
“As we prepare for the 2021 hurricane season and still in the middle of COVID,” Duke Energy inspects transmission and distribution lines and then next month will start doing drills to make sure everything is organized in case there is a storm.
Duke Energy will be participating in the Highlands News-Sun Hurricane Preparedness Expo, set to take place June 5 at Lakeshore Mall.
“We coordinate with the EOC [emergency operations center], which is very important and we also do public outreach,” Dodd said.
If a storm interrupts the power, if you were in the middle of cooking, remember to turn the stove off for when the power is restored, she advised.
There are three ways to report a power outage: online at duke-energy.com/outages; text “OUT” to 57801, or call 800-228-8485.
The online outage map (duke-energy.com/OutageMap) is updated about every 15 minutes and provides estimates of when the power will be restored.
The restoration of power after a storm starts with the generation sources and then the transmission lines, which could be in the middle of ranch or grove, Dodd said. Then they check the substations where the voltage is lowered.
Then essential infrastructure such as hospitals, water treatment plants and schools are checked, followed by densely populated communities and finally those in rural areas.
Dodd spoke of the Duke Energy app, which is not only useful for billing purposes, but also informs you of your usage.
The Duke Energy storm guide advises if you experience an outage due to a storm to check for damage on your property that would prevent it from being restored, such as a meter pulled away from the house.
Stay alert for debris-covered power lines. Closely monitor children, pets and others who may unknowingly encounter lines on the ground.
Consider all downed power lines and anything touching them energized and hazardous. Do not go near them and report the problem to Duke Energy by calling 800-228-8485.