ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The warm days of summer are here, which means it is a prime time for a combination of outdoor activities and the cool comfort of indoors. Duke Energy is offering a wide array of programs and plans to help customers reduce energy usage and manage their bills.
Since mid-2021, costs for fuels used to produce energy have more than tripled. Duke Energy does not profit from these increased costs, and the company proactively takes measures to insulate customers from these spikes. These steps include implementing an innovative rate mitigation plan to spread the recovery of unrecovered fuel costs over a longer period, delivering a diverse fuel mix, including solar for power generation, and managing our fuel and generation resources in the most cost-effective manner for our customers.
“Duke Energy Florida remains committed to providing a variety of programs and resources to lessen the impact of rising natural gas prices and help our customers better manage their energy usage,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We work hard to develop creative solutions to meet our customers’ most pressing needs and we want customers to know we are here for them during these challenging times.”
Payment options
Two payment options include Flexible Payment Plans and the Budget Billing Plan. Payment plans allow residential customers to pay their balance over a more protracted period. Options are available for customers who either need a few extra days or require a more extended installment plan to catch up.
The Budget Billing Plan is a free and popular option for customers who like to know what to expect each month. It provides predictable monthly energy bills to help customers with their household budgeting.
Energy efficiency
There are several programs to improve a home’s energy efficiency for customers hoping to take proactive measures to keep their energy bills manageable.
Customers who have an email on file and a smart meter receive a midcycle Usage Alert to provide a midmonth view of their current usage to date and a projection of their monthly bill at their current rate of usage. They can also access daily usage through their online account profile. These tools are intended to give customers insight and control over their energy use.
The Home Energy Check is a free program for eligible Duke Energy customers. Customers receive a free assessment detailing steps they can take to increase efficiency and lower their energy bill and a free kit with energy-saving products valued at over $180.
Income-qualified programs
To help connect our customers in need of assistance, Duke Energy partners with community and state agencies to help those who qualify access Duke Energy and federally funded assistance programs.
LIHEAP – This income-based program allows those earning below certain thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance money through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The qualifying income thresholds are based on factors that include household income and the number of people living in a home. To learn how to qualify and apply for LIHEAP funds, visit: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Homeowner Assistance Fund – The Homeowner Assistance Fund is a new federal program established for homeowners experiencing a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Funds will help prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and loss of utility service. Homeowners with an income equal to or less than 150% of the area median (average) income may be eligible. Learn more: Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Assistance agency funds – Some customers may also qualify for assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses. 211.org is a free service to help customers find local community agencies that can help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials, child and elder care, medical expenses and health counseling. To learn about agencies that serve your area, dial 211, visit 211.org online or text your ZIP code to 898211 for information on where to get help.
In addition, Duke Energy Florida customers can learn more about how community agencies can help by visiting our website. Resources are also available for small business customers, from financial assistance to billing and payment options to professional guidance to manage their energy usage.