ST. PETERSBURG — As Florida heads into another hurricane season, Duke Energy Florida is reminding customers about the benefits of its smart, self-healing technology to help combat power outages during storms.
Much like a GPS can reroute traffic during an accident, self-healing technology can automatically detect power outages and quickly reroute power to restore service faster or avoid the outage altogether.
Last year, this technology helped avoid approximately 513,000 extended customer power outages in Florida, saving more than 3.8 million hours of total lost outage time.
“We’re working hard to improve reliability for our customers, strengthen the grid against severe weather and enhance our response after a major storm,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “The back-to-back storms we experienced last hurricane season serve as strong reminders of the importance of this grid-strengthening work and how these investments continue to benefit customers during power outages.”
Self-healing technology also provides a smart tool to assist crews in the field with power restoration after a major storm, helping reduce outage impacts and freeing up resources to help restore power in other locations.
Currently, more than 60% of Duke Energy Florida customers are served by some form of self-healing or automated restoration technology, a 45% increase as compared to 2020.
Over the years, self-healing technology has provided tremendous benefit to Florida customers during times when Duke Energy experienced major outages on its system due to severe weather.
In a few years, Duke Energy Florida expects to have at least 80% of its customers served by some form of self-healing technology.