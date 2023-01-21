ST. PETERSBURG — Duke Energy Florida announced Friday it has identified four locations in Highlands, Franklin and Marion counties for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program to evaluate and prepare industrial site opportunities for economic development investments.

“Duke Energy Florida is committed to powering the lives of our customers and the vitality of our communities,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Through the Site Readiness Program, we continue to work closely with various government and private sector organizations to bring new jobs and capital investment to the state of Florida. We are proud of this program’s initial success and we will continue to offer economic development initiatives that bring value to the communities we serve.”

