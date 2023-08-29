ST. PETERSBURG – Duke Energy is mobilizing approximately 4,500 – power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel – to respond to power outages as Idalia reaches Florida.

Forecasts show that potential weather impacts may begin as early as Tuesday night. Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 counties in Florida, many of which are in Duke Energy Florida’s service territory. DeSantis added 13 more counties on Monday to the list.

