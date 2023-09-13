On a recent morning, a red-tailed hawk floated silently above the meadows and orange groves behind the Lake Placid Government Center. Tucked next to those fields is another 340 acres – equally silent – containing rows upon rows of Duke Energy’s 45 megawatt solar panel farm.
Railroad tracks belonging to South-Central Railroad Express (SCFX), owned by Clewiston-based U.S. Sugar, run along the southeastern edge of the privately owned groves and Duke’s solar farm. U.S. 27, a federal highway that runs from Miami to the Midwest, borders the northwestern side of the property.
The bucolic ridge of rural fields – with its rail and highway connections to everywhere else – will not remain undeveloped for long if Duke Energy, local landowners, and the Town of Lake Placid have anything to say about it.
Say hello to the Lake Placid Business and Industrial Park, which – though not a shovel has yet turned – is even now being marketed around Florida and elsewhere. Duke Energy hopes local landowners will agree to develop the site, or sell land to those who will.
Duke Energy, through its Energy Site Readiness Program, began studying the property in June 2022 for possible business development. It seeks such sites throughout its service territory, which includes much of Florida. In exchange, Duke can hook up the solar farm or other electricity source to power the large industrial park.
The power company liked the possibilities it saw in the land next to its solar farm.
It will be a massive project when finished.
An initial design shows 2 million-square-foot warehouses, complete with parking and loading docks along the U.S. Sugar tracks. The buildings dwarf the Lake Placid Government Center next to them. The Duke Energy substation is in the middle of the business park and landscape will buffer Oak Hill Cemetery from several 241,000-square-foot warehouses to its north. Duke Energy’s solar farm borders the far side of those warehouses. St. John’s Street, which runs from U.S. 27 North up past the cemetery, will be one of the routes trucks will take entering and exiting the business park.
The park will not be an eyesore for those driving past, Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce said.
“Duke, to their credit, put a lot of resources into this,” he said. “But the town planning staff will ensure that the proper landscaping buffers and setbacks are in place, per our landscape and planning codes.”
Light industrial includes the manufacturing of roof trusses, packaging of agricultural products, granite counters, shelving, personalized marketing items, business signs and banners, and other products local workers can create. Companies in the business park can then ship their products by nearby rail or by truck up U.S. 27.
The rail line also would allow for the delivery of raw materials and office supplies to the business park, which they then use to produce their products.
What’s in it for the town? Economic opportunity for those who want to launch businesses as well as jobs for locals. A bustling industrial park will generate revenue that can ignite more growth in southern Highlands County.
“Certainly if the property is developed into a business park the town will be involved,” Royce said. “We will provide water and sewer and any plans or development agreements will go through us, though the town is not financially involved.”
The next steps are in the hands of private property owners.
“If the owners wish to develop their parcel as an industrial park, or sell the properties to someone who does, their next steps will be to go through the Future Land Use change/Zoning change process, commercial review process, potentially the subdivision process, and building permit process,” Riddell said.
Several people who own land in that part of town – including orange growers – have been in contact with Duke since June 2022 and have expressed interest in including their property. Those landowners continue to meet with Highlands County Economic Development staff as well as Riddell’s staff to determine the next steps.
Duke officials continue to advise landowners in Lake Placid as part of their goal of creating jobs (and customers).
“Through the Site Readiness Program, we continue to work closely with various government and private sector organizations to bring new jobs and capital investment to the state of Florida,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy’s Florida president.