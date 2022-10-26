LAKE PLACID — Ken Privett owns Dunkin’ donut restaurants in Lake Placid, Arcadia, Clewiston and Wauchula. He is a generous man, very community-minded. He supports non-profits in each town.

Last weekend he held a fundraiser for the Lake Placid High School Band from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Privett donated 20% of his sales to the band.

