LAKE PLACID — Ken Privett owns Dunkin’ donut restaurants in Lake Placid, Arcadia, Clewiston and Wauchula. He is a generous man, very community-minded. He supports non-profits in each town.
Last weekend he held a fundraiser for the Lake Placid High School Band from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Privett donated 20% of his sales to the band.
Band Director Joshua Vaughn was on hand with members of the band. They performed outside Dunkin’. He said, “I am excited for this opportunity. It will add funds to replace and repair many of our instruments as well as help us update our uniforms.”
Ricki Black, coordinator of the Dunkin’ Ambassador Team, was joined by Chuck Fabio from AIM (Alexis Innovative Marketing), which Dunkin’ works with to put on special events. AIM also works with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Tampa Bay Bucs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Florida State Univeristy. They set a tent outside the Lake Placid Dunkin’ and offered donut tastes to the guests while inviting them in to enjoy hot coffee, iced tea and the other delicious menu items.
The team set up a donation box where visitors could toss in cash to support the band. There were many $10 and $20 bills in the box. Alan Brown came from Orlando. He is known as the “Balloon Man.” For the kids, he blew up and twisted balloons to look like a guitar, a princess crown, a corsage and other creations.
Sandra Bates, a professional face painter, had a long line of youngsters waiting to have their faces painted. Joseph and Joshua Garlobo asked her to paint matching Spider Man images on their foreheads, while Rudy Gatling challenged guests to spin a wheel to win a prize.
Chuck Fabio held a trivia contest and presented $5 gift cards to whoever could yell out a correct answer. He asked when the first Dunkin’ opened, where it was and how much was a cup of coffee back then? The answers were: 1950, Massachusetts and 10 cents.
Every seat in Dunkin’ was full of people having a great time for a great cause.
A family of six were looking for a lunch stop. They saw the crowds at Dunkin’ and decided to pull in and have lunch. They were “on holiday” from the Netherlands, informally Holland, and were on their way from Miami to Orlando. They were delighted to experience a taste of a Dunkin’ donut and the spirit of Lake Placid with all the townies.