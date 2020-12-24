AVON PARK — Tyrek Shamar Dunlap, 19, of Sebring, was arrested Saturday evening after a traffic stop revealed a firearm in the vehicle. According to arrest records from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Dunlap at West Shoreline Drive and South Lake Drive in Avon Park due to an inoperative front headlight. The report states, “this is a documented high crime area where there is a documented history of violent crimes involving firearms as well as narcotic sales.”
Once stopped, Dunlap opened his door and began to step out. Deputies noted “due to the circumstances I believed the defendant would possibly flee.” Deputies ordered Dunlap back into his vehicle. It was discovered that Dunlap did not have a driver’s license issued to him. Due to smelling the odor of cannabis coming from the car, deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a .380 Smith & Wesson handgun in the front passenger floorboard, reports said.
A criminal history check showed that Dunlap was an adjudicated delinquent for previous charges of weapons possession and marijuana possession. Dunlap also did not possess a concealed weapons permit, according to reports. Dunlap was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving without a license, one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm, one felony count of possession of a weapon by an adjudicated delinquent adult, one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession (Parker vs State) and one felony count of marijuana possession with intent to sell (Parker vs State).
Because of the Parker vs State law, if someone were to bond out but then be arrested on new charges, their bond would be revoked on the previous charges and the new charge(s) may be eligible for bond. It would make no difference if the person could make the new bond; they would still be in custody for the revocation on the old charges.