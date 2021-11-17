SEBRING — After serving a year as vice-chairperson of the School Board of Highlands County, Isaac Durrance has been approved by the board to serve as its chairperson.
It has been a tradition of the board to take turns in the chair and vice-chair positions with the vice-chairperson serving one year and then becoming the board chairperson for one year.
At Tuesday’s reorganizational meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore thanked Jan Shoop for her service as board chairperson for the past year.
Shoop nominated Durrance with Board Member Bill Brantley seconding the nomination. The board voted a unanimous approval.
Board Member Donna Howerton nominated Jill Compton-Twist for vice-chairperson, which was seconded by Shoop. The board voted a unanimous approval.
The board approved its regular meeting schedule for the upcoming year starting with Dec. 7, Jan. 11 and 25 and Feb. 8 and 22.
Also, the board approved the joinder agreement in Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement recovery. The settlement, arising from a class action antitrust lawsuit on behalf of individuals and companies that purchased or received health insurance provided or administered by a Blue Cross Blue Shield company.
Plaintiffs allege that the defendants violated antitrust laws by entering into an agreement not to compete with each other and to limit competition among themselves in selling health insurance and administrative services for health insurance.
The Final Approval Hearing has been held. The settlement is pending court order, according to the official Blue Cross Blue Shield Settlement website.
If approved by the court, the settlement will establish a $2.67 billion settlement fund. Settling defendants will also agree to make changes in the way they do business that plaintiffs believe will increase the opportunities for competition in the market for health insurance.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said with the overall settlement to be $2.67 billion the district is not expecting its part of the settlement to be a large sum of money, which will be contingent on how many are eligible to receive a portion of the settlement.