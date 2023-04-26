It takes creativity these days to support the many non-profit missions in Highlands County. The E-Learning Lab in Lake Placid came up with a tasty one Saturday. They held a 5K run through town with the theme, “Will Run for Pancakes.” The run was invigorating; the pancakes delectable.

Over 40 men and women got up early and lined up as Chet Brojek and Doug Morton of Central Florida Striders supervised the run and gave the signal, “Runners, on your mark. Runners get ready. Runners GO.” Off they went taking a route through Lake Placid’s streets that were kept safe for them thanks to the Lake Placid Police Department.

