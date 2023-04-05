The Lake Placid E-Learning Lab & Academy will hold its 3rd Annual 5K Run, April 22. There is fun and food for everyone, even if you choose not to run.

For $10, you can enjoy a pancake breakfast. For $20, you can do a virtual run. If you are 17 years old or younger, you can join fellow runners and walkers for $20. Adults can hit the road for $30. All proceeds support the wonderful E-Learning Lab programs that help kids become the best they can be.

