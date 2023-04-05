The Lake Placid E-Learning Lab & Academy will hold its 3rd Annual 5K Run, April 22. There is fun and food for everyone, even if you choose not to run.
For $10, you can enjoy a pancake breakfast. For $20, you can do a virtual run. If you are 17 years old or younger, you can join fellow runners and walkers for $20. Adults can hit the road for $30. All proceeds support the wonderful E-Learning Lab programs that help kids become the best they can be.
The morning event kicks off with the run/walk beginning at 8:30 a.m. Entry fees include hydration stations on-course, a 5K t-shirt, and best of all a post race pancake breakfast and finishers’ celebration. Pancakes will be lovingly made by the “pancake queen,” school Principal Joanie Tucker.
Sponsorships are available and all other generous financial gifts support the E-Learning Lab & Academy. They are tax deductible. Participants and donors can call 863-464-9502.
Why should you support the Lab founded in 2019 by Joanie Tucker and Esther Gill? Tucker put it this way, “We want to help kids gain independence and an internal hunger for life long learning.”
Eight dedicated staff make that happen.
Not all children learn the same way. Many gifted youngsters are bored in a regular classroom environment. They need to be challenged. Others learn slowly and need more personal attention.
There are currently 16 students enrolled. Tucker said, “Most come from the middle school, but we are finding more enrollees from the elementary setting.”
Tucker worked 11 months to get E-Learning Lab accredited from the Florida Department of Education. She said, “We received a glowing report and serve as a role model for education.”
In the beginning they did online programing. Now they are a “hybrid” school where technology and tradition meet.
Teachers write the curriculum including math, English, social studies, science, art, music, cursive and life skills.
Every Friday a field trip is planned related to a yearly theme. The 2022-2023 theme is “Dive into Learning.” Students have travelled to Manatee Lagoon, Jupiter Turtle Rescue and other water-related places. In the past they have traveled to the Kennedy Space Center.
The “littles” and “middles” students are required to do 20 hours of community service and the high schoolers 30 hours. This allows them to learn all about the community and real life. The boys and girls also sign a behavioral contract and each day begins with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Tucker said, “I created the ROPE concept to challenge the students to think and reason. R stands for ‘restate’ the question. O means give your ‘opinion.’ P says ‘prove’ it and E requires they give ‘evidence’ to back up their opinions.”
Wednesday is current events day at Lake Placid E-Learning Lab & Academy. The teachers use the Highlands News-Sun paper as their source to discuss the current local and national news.
Middle and high school students can participate in Lake Placid school sports while keeping up with their studies. A number of the students have placed high and won math competition. Others have won the “Essay For a Day” competition sponsored by Lake Placid attorneys.
Parents and the public can visit the Lab May 5 when the staff will hold “Palooza Open House from 1:30-5 p.m.” Parents can come with their questions, meet the teachers, tour the facility and learn about the registration process. E- Learning Lab is at 500 E. Interlake Blvd.
And remember to join the fun run April 22, which begins at the Lake Placid E-Learning Lab. Get a bit of exercise. Work up an appetite, then celebrate finishing the run/walk with a plate of scrumptious pancakes.