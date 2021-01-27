SEBRING — Sebring High School AVID scholars have found themselves in a position of gratitude since they were given a very generous amount of money by the Eagles Aerie 4240.
The Eagles are a community-minded organization who dedicate themselves to raise money and support for local groups and programs.
Their motto is “People Helping People.”
Last year, in the 2020 golf tournament, they raised $3,852 to donate to the Sebring High AVID program.
Due to the COVID season, the delivery of this money was delayed to the program, but group has it now and couldn’t be more thankful. This year, the Eagles say they have decided to raise money for the Meals on Wheels organization.
The AVID program wants to give a big thanks and a special shout out to Hugh McGill, Mary Knead, Dan and Paula Marshall, Jeff and Lynn Davidson, Donna Goodman, Brad Sanders, Joy Ongley, Barb Knoph, and Gary Olds.
AVID will benefit greatly from your generosity.