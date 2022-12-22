Eagles A Philly Special Christmas

War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall poses in Philadelphia, Dec. 7, 2022. Hall teamed up with several members of the Philadelphia Eagles football team and other musicians to record the seven-song LP “A Philly Special Christmas.” Proceeds from this record will benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition.

Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata – with a little assist from some melodic teammates – have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of their Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.”

