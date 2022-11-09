LAKE PLACID — For many years The Thrift Shop at St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid has received and collected donations of Christmas deco items. They had been stored in their shop’s shed.

Parishioners Frank Galaska and Barbara Bahnsen decided to bring them out and hold what they called the “BIG SALE.” It took place last Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was so big it had to be held in the parish hall instead of the church’s thrift shop, which was also opened.

Recommended for you