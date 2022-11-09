LAKE PLACID — For many years The Thrift Shop at St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid has received and collected donations of Christmas deco items. They had been stored in their shop’s shed.
Parishioners Frank Galaska and Barbara Bahnsen decided to bring them out and hold what they called the “BIG SALE.” It took place last Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was so big it had to be held in the parish hall instead of the church’s thrift shop, which was also opened.
Tables galore were filled with stuffed animals, tree lights, statues, tableware, manger sets, tree stands and under-the-tree villages. Besides deco items, the thrift shop also had a large collection of donated jewelry and watches.
Thrift Shop volunteer Barbara Bahnsen personally hand buffed each jewelry item to look sparkling new and displayed them on a separate table. Parish ladies Janet Gilbreath and Kathy Keifling called themselves “The Jewelry Ladies.” They did a brisk business where each necklace sold for $5.
The most majestic item was a large porcelain manger set that Bahnsen received as a gift from her husband years ago when they lived on Long Island. She donated it for the sale. It was purchased by Edith Therrien, who is giving it to her son. The set included Baby Jesus lying in a manger, Mary, Joseph, shepherds, three kings, a camel, a lamb, deer and donkey. The nativity set won first place twice at Buttonwood Bay’s Christmas decoration contest where Bahnsen lives.
Elaine Concanom arrived from Sebring at 8 a.m. sharp. She purchased one of the nativity sets. She was excited as she left the church. “I got the deal of the day. I paid ten bucks for the set. I never had a nativity set before and am very happy I came early.”
Terry Devivo from Avon Park was out and about looking for Christmas sales. She saw the big sale sign next to Lake June Road, stopped by and was amazed at all the Christmas treasures.
Lynn Masters came with her friends Ellen Perryman and Gail VanDuursen. Masters said, “Christmas sales are the best!”
Thrift Shop manager Galaska mentioned that the Saturday sale in the church hall mainly consisted of Christmas type decorations. The parish Thrift Shop adjacent to the church however has a full array of other items. He said shoppers should stop by for Christmas deals.
The St. Francis Assisi Thrift Shop, just off U.S. 27, at 43 Lake June Road is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. “It’s a perfect place to purchase all types of Christmas gifts.” The shop has quality items like clothing for adults and children, pet items, dinnerware, books and much more. Stop by to discover a perfect gift for someone you love.
Forty-five percent of the Saturday sale as well as regular Thrift Shop sales are donated to local agencies to support their programs. They include New Testament Mission, Manna Ministries, Anchor House, Sal Paul Mercy Mission, Habitat for Humanity and Camp Wingman.
The thrift shop accepts donations of items people outgrow or no longer need. For information call 863-699-0221. Stop by to make a purchase or offer a donation. It will get you into the Christmas Spirit.