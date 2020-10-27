SEBRING — The voter turnout is over 42% thus far in Highlands County with more than 28,000 ballots cast by Monday afternoon as early voting continues through Saturday.
The Supervisor of Elections Office reported 16,717 vote-by-mail ballots have been received and 11,582 have cast their ballots through early voting, which started Thursday.
Highlands County has 66,317 active eligible voters.
Highlands Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said, “We knew we were going to have a good turnout at this point. This election is a General Election for one and the vote-by-mail [ballot] requests have been higher, so I am expecting a good turnout.”
Typically, the voter turnout for a presidential election year is in the mid-70% range, but they could exceed that this year, she said.
“Everything is going well with the early voting; there have been a lot of people, but everything is moving smoothly,” Ogg said. “We are very grateful for the people who have come out to vote.”
Early voting ends at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, she noted.
Early voting continues daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the following Highlands County locations:
• Kenilworth Operations Center, 4500 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
• Avon Park City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.
• Lake Placid Town Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North, Lake Placid.
It doesn’t matter where you live, you may go to any of the three early voting sites and cast your vote there.
Vote-by-mail ballots can be deposited in secure drop boxes at the Elections’ Office during normal business hours or at the early voting sites during the early voting period.
The number of early voting ballots cast by location through Monday afternoon were: 3,054 in Avon Park, 3,441 in Lake Placid and 5,236 in Sebring.
Floridians might approach the highest voter-turnout rate for a general election in at least half a century, as more than 41% of eligible voters have already cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election.
With the second week of early voting underway, the state Division of Elections reported Monday morning that 6,018,430 ballots had been cast at early voting sites and by mail. In all, Florida has 14,441,860 voters registered for the election.
The 1992 presidential contest had the highest modern turnout rate at 83%. In that election, Democratic Governor Bill Clinton of Arkansas defeated incumbent Republican President George H. W. Bush and independent businessman Ross Perot of Texas.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.