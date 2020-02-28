SEBRING — Early voting for the Sebring City Council election starts Monday with four candidates vying for three seats.
Early voting for the City of Sebring will be from Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections’ Office, 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201, Sebring.
The four candidates include the three incumbents seeking re-election — Tom Dettman, Mark Stewart and Lenard Carlisle, and the only challenger, Mark Wilson. The top three vote-getters will serve a three-year term on the City Council.
Mayor John Shoop and City Clerk Kathy Haley had no opposition and will both serve another three-year term.
The City of Sebring Election Day will be on March 10.
The precincts that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day are as follows:
• Precinct 7 & 11S – Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 8 & 15S – Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave., Sebring.
• Precinct 9 – Boys & Girls Club, 111 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
• Precinct 10 – Sebring Masonic Lodge, 1809 Home Ave., Sebring.
The voter registration books closed on Feb. 10 for the election.
If you have any questions about voter registration, polling locations or vote by mail ballots, call the Supervisor of Elections’ office at 863-402-6655.
If your signature has changed since you registered to vote, you may need to provide a signature update to the Elections’ office. Signatures on petitions and absentee ballots are always checked against the original voter registration signature and it is the responsibility of the voter to be sure the signature is updated when it changes.
If you need to update your signature, call the Elections’ Office at 863-402-6655 to have a form sent to you.