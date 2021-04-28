AVON PARK — Shane and Sherri Eason hope to bring events and festivals back to the Avon Park Mall, including Springtime on the Mall.
At Monday’s meeting of the Avon Park City Council, the Easons presented their plan to partner with the Heartland Cultural Alliance to bring back the good times that made Avon Park such a beautiful community.
They noted that many events have disappeared over the years such as the Mall Festival and the Halloween Festival & Parade.
“Since Main Street is also a state road, we would plan to simply do like we did back in the day, close the inside lane on both sides of the mall and leave the outside lanes open for traffic,” according to the Easons.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the Easons are planning for the Mall Festival for April 2022.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce had sponsored the Mall Festival, which was moved to Donaldson Park in recent years, but the chamber has been focusing on its membership and services for its members, she said.
The chamber is willing to have the event done by someone else and the city encourages the Easons for trying to bring more activity to the downtown, Sutherland said.
In March 2016, what would have been the 37th annual Springtime on the Mall, the event was relocated to Donaldson Park and the name changed to Springtime in the Park.
Sutherland said the festival lost some of its splendor when it was moved to Donaldson Park because there was less space for vendors. The vendors enjoyed setting up on the Mall and she believes the public liked walking on the inside roadway streets when they were closed off making it a more walkable event.
“I used to be the chamber’s executive director in the late ‘90s and it [Mall Festival] went all the way up to Museum Avenue and on both sides of the inside lanes that were closed off,” Sutherland said. Vendors were side by side from City Hall all the way to the railroad tracks/Museum Avenue with thousands of people coming out for the event.
It started slowing down around 2008 with the setback in the economy and things changed with the dynamics of the business needs, she said.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said Monday, “We are very much in support of any plan to encourage people to present community events.”
The chamber, as a small non-profit business organization, can’t take on all the signature events in the city, but will be behind the Easons, and the Heartland Cultural Alliance will be helping them with grant money, he said.
The chamber is focusing on providing services for its paid membership, which may include some events, but widescale events may need the support of the municipality and maybe some type of underwriting from a major corporate entity, Karos said.
Go to Shane Eason’s Facebook page for a link to a petition to provide an idea on how much support and participation they have to make it happen.