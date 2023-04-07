The Easter Bunny will be hopping down the trail this weekend visiting children in various areas of Highlands County.
- The bunny will make a surprise visit at the Avon Park Church Service Center from 8-10 a.m., today, April 7, during the charity’s food distribution. Participants are encouraged to bring their children to meet the Easter Bunny and receive free candy giveaways handed out by the Aktion Club of Highlands County. The Church Service Center is located at 18 S. Railroad Ave., Avon Park. For more details, call 863-452-6464.
- Sebring and Avon Park ministers will join together at 9 a.m. today to walk “The Way of the Cross,” starting at Donaldson Park, 109 E. Main St., in
- Avon Park. It is suggested that participants wear comfortable shoes for this Stations of the Cross ritual, which is open to all faiths and those of no faith.
- A Stations of the Cross will also be reenacted at 4:30 p.m. today at the soccer field at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park. Anne Shahid, who is director and producer of the event, has presented this production in other countries in past years. Hot Cross buns and bottled water will be handed out after the reenactment.
- Easter at the Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the Sebring Farmer’s Market, 139 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring. There will be early bird specials at 9 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10:30 a.m. Baby goats will be featured at 11:30 a.m. There will be shopping, crafts, face painting, cornhole games, photo opportunities, food and a bounce house
- to enjoy.
- St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from 3-4 p.m., Sunday, April 9, at the church at 3840 Lakeview Dr., Sebring. The event is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. In addition to an egg hunt, there will be other activities to celebrate Jesus. For details, call 863-260-3840.
- Helping bring the holiday weekend to a conclusion will be a boat parade from 3-4 p.m. Sunday on Lake Josephine featuring the Easter Bunny. An invitation is open to join the parade in your boat, gather alone the shoreline of Lake Josephine to wave, or stop at one of the lake’s three boat ramps to cheer on the