LAKE PLACID — Imagine families and tourists on the shore of Lake June after dark, waiting for a July 4 fireworks display that never starts.
Thanks to the Lake Placid Jaycees, that hasn’t happened in 45 years. The Jaycees (short for U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce) spend July 5 onward with a mission: raising money for the next year’s display, which costs about $11,000.
In fact, the Town Council just approved a temporary alcohol license so the business group can sell beer in Devane Park during the town’s annual Caladium Festival, July 23-25.
“If we don’t get the financial support of the community, it doesn’t go off on July 4,” said Brett Hogan, executive vice president of the Lake Placid Jaycees. “Thankfully the town puts in a chunk, but we have to raise the majority of the funds.”
To that end, Jaycees members are holding a barbecue fundraiser Friday at Hartzell’s Meat Market & Catering at 350 East Interlake Blvd.
Frank Hartzell, a Jaycee, will offer a plate of rotisserie barbecue chicken, cole slaw, baked beans and a roll for $10.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., “but it’s flexible depending on whether we sell out early or hang in there,” says Hogan, who is a battalion chief with Highlands County Fire Rescue.
His special operations unit handles hazardous material response, search and rescue, vehicle extraction, and when buildings and other structures collapse, extracting victims and treating their injuries.
For now, he is interested in rescuing the July 4 fireworks display the community has come to expect every year. Hint: Fireworks are on for this year, but donations are still needed. So when you see a Jaycees booth at the Highlands County Fair or other event, remember that last year, COVID-19 canceled the Caladium Festival, the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Festival and other events where Jaycees raise money.
“We are relying on the community more than ever to help put this show on and keep the tradition alive,” Hogan said. “We have had to struggle more than previous years to reach that goal.”
The Lake Placid Jaycees chapter has 26 members from 18 to 40 years old. If you are older than 40, you join the chambers of commerce. The Jaycees help young adults build business skills and network with other business owners. If interested in joining the Lake Placid group, email jayceeslp@gmail.com, Hogan says.