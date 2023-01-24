AVON PARK — Duke Energy Florida has identified four locations in Florida, including two in Highlands County, for inclusion in its Site Readiness Program to evaluate and prepare industrial site opportunities for economic development investments.
The Highlands County locations for the Site Readiness Program are The Avon Park Executive Airport & Industrial Park and the Lake Placid Business & Industrial Park.
Through the Site Readiness Program, Duke Energy identifies high-potential sites and partners with county officials, local economic development professionals and landowners to develop a strategy for getting sites fully ready to market to industrial prospects. The Site Readiness Program has resulted in 680 new jobs and $183 million in capital investment in Florida since 2013.
Florida Airport Management (FAM) CEO Jonathan “JT” Clark said Monday that in April, after the airport management agreement was approved by the Avon Park City Council, one of FAM’s first initiatives was to reach out to Duke Energy to see if the airport could be incorporated into its Site Readiness Program.
He called it an honor and privilege to be selected for the program, which does all the studies to provide the information that any investor or industry would want to know before they choose to move their organization. Duke markets the package of studies and data to industries.
“Instead of Florida Airport Management being the sole marketer or Highlands County Economic Development Commission, Duke assists us with marketing to reach out to Fortune 500 companies to move in,” he said.
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “It is a wonderful thing. It should be a good vehicle to more forward with getting new businesses out there and furthering the goal of the city, which is to grow our business sector and our industries.
“It is a huge positive for the city. We are very thankful to Duke Energy for including us in this program and we look forward to all the benefits this may bring.”
Concerning the Avon Park Airport & Industrial Park, a Duke Energy press release states: The site is strategically located within the city of Avon Park and sits equidistant between the rapidly growing Tampa and Orlando metro markets. The 438-acre site offers two runways, with another 314 acres adjacent to the main parcel for expansion opportunities.
Located near U.S. 27, the site offers utilities at or near the development areas and easy access via significant arterial roads. Nearby industries include agriculture, commercial and manufacturing companies. The site is suitable for traditional airport-related activities as well as a variety of commercial and industrial users with a focused effort to attract businesses in the construction and related services, life sciences, and food and agricultural production sectors.
Concerning the Lake Placid Business & Industrial Park, the press release states: The 370-acre site located in south-central Florida is uniquely situated equally between the Orlando, Miami and Tampa markets, serving all three markets within a 90-minute or less drive.
The site offers easy logistical access as it is adjacent to U.S. 27 and offers more than one mile of active rail line. Offering ample water, wastewater and electric capacity, the property would be ideal for manufacturing and distribution-related businesses that serve the neighboring major metros.
“Highlands County is an ideal location to attract and grow businesses, thanks to its central location, growing population, low operating costs and dedicated workforce,” said Chris Campbell, chairman of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. “We are proud to have not one but two sites selected as part of Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program, and we’re grateful for the team’s expertise and technical support as we work to enhance the readiness of our sites, attract key industries and create higher-paying jobs in Highlands County.”
Through the Site Readiness Program, Duke Energy works with major site selection consulting firms as well as top engineering and land planning groups to conduct a holistic and comprehensive site analysis based on site-specific data, market trends and organizational support.
Based on consultant recommendations and after each site’s state of readiness has advanced, Duke Energy will collaborate with county leaders and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for marketing the sites nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations.
Duke Energy Florida President Melissa Seixas said, “Through the Site Readiness Program, we continue to work closely with various government and private sector organizations to bring new jobs and capital investment to the state of Florida. We are proud of this program’s initial success and we will continue to offer economic development initiatives that bring value to the communities we serve.”