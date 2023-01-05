SEBRING — A Senate Bill calls for required teaching of social media safety and also instruction that incorporates the values of the Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.

Filed on Dec. 1 by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, SB 52 states in part that members of the instructional staff of the public schools shall teach efficiently and faithfully social media safety using the books and materials required that meet the highest standards for professionalism and historical accuracy.

