SEBRING — A Senate Bill calls for required teaching of social media safety and also instruction that incorporates the values of the Congressional Medal of Honor recipients.
Filed on Dec. 1 by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, SB 52 states in part that members of the instructional staff of the public schools shall teach efficiently and faithfully social media safety using the books and materials required that meet the highest standards for professionalism and historical accuracy.
The Department of Education shall make social media safety instructional material available online and district school boards shall notify parents of the material’s online availability.
Also, the bill calls for instructional programming that incorporates the values of the recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor that is offered as part of a social studies, English Language Arts, or other schoolwide character building and veteran awareness initiative.
The State Board of Education is encouraged to adopt standards and pursue assessment of the requirements of this subsection, the bill states.
The bill has been referred to the following committees: Education Pre-K-12, Appropriations Committee on Education and Fiscal Policy.
Sen. Erin Grall, R-Fort Pierce, whose district includes Highlands County, is a member of the Education Pre-K-12 Committee.