SEBRING — Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced Thursday he will be stepping down from his position at the end of April.
He has served as the Commissioner of Education for more than three years since his appointment in December 2018, and he has served the state continuously since 2010, including his time as a member and as speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.
During his public service, Corcoran has overseen historic education reforms in Florida that expanded school choice, eliminated common core, and invested record funding in students and teachers.
Following his departure from the Department, Corcoran will return to private life and looks forward to spending more time with his wife Anne and their six children.
“Richard has been a champion for students and families, and a great leader of the Department of Education,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “He is driven by his principles and has never shied away from making the difficult decisions needed to improve the quality of education in Florida.
“During his tenure, both in the House and at the Department, our state has become an education juggernaut and national leader for innovation. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”