AVON PARK —Avon Park High School Assistant Principal Karen Edsall has been recommended by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to fill the principal position at AP High.
Edsall was the only qualified candidate to apply for the position
She has been the assistant principal at Avon Park High since July 2016. From August 2014 to May 2016 she was a teacher on special assignment at Highlands Career Institute.
Danielle Erwin, who had been the Avon Park High principal since July 2016, was recommended by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to fill the position of assistant superintendent of secondary education.
Personnel recommendations by the superintendent are subject to approval by the School Board.
The district is now advertising for an assistant principal for Avon Park High with a closing date of July 28.