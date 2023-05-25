Highlands County high impact educator Kayla Jackson is a finalist for 2024 Florida Teacher of the Year.
Jackson currently serves as a fifth grade math and science teacher at Memorial Elementary School and has been recognized as a high impact teacher multiple years in a row. That designation indicates her students have achieved significant learning gains on state assessments.
Jackson is a leader at her school and in the district.
Jackson began her teaching career at Memorial Elementary School in Avon Park when it first opened its doors in 2008.
The Florida Department of Education announced recently the five district finalists who were chosen from 74 district Teachers of the Year.
The Heartland of Florida has two more state finalists coming from Hardee and Hendry counties. The other two finalists are from Bay and Hamilton counties.
Jackson is a mentor to new teachers, supports the Student of the Month program, leads professional learning for her colleagues and serves on the school’s curriculum leadership team. She holds a bachelor degree of education from the University of South Florida.
Jackson believes her role goes beyond presenting lessons to also knowing her students and what they are capable of learning when challenged.
“I see in my students what some don’t yet see in themselves,” she said. “I set high expectations for them, and push them to achieve goals they might not think are achievable.”
In December, when Jackson was named the Highlands District Teacher of Year, she was shocked, but very thankful.
“I work in a wonderful district with some incredible teachers and I was actually up here on stage with some of the teachers I had, so I feel like it is a full circle for me,” she said. “I am excited to represent our district.”
This year’s five 2024 Teacher of the Year state finalists were chosen from more than 185,000 public school teachers.
After each school district selects its teacher of the year, a committee representing teachers, principals, parents and the business community reviews each district application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.
The Florida Teacher of the Year program recognizes excellence in teaching and celebrates outstanding professional educators in schools across the state. The 2024 Florida Teacher of the Year winner will be announced on July 20, 2023, in Orlando.
The winner will serve for one year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.