TALLAHASSEE — A challenge to a 2022 law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation has gone to a federal appeals court, as state lawmakers and education officials look to expand the restrictions.

Attorneys for students, parents and teachers filed a notice of appeal at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal after U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor last month dismissed — for the second time — a lawsuit arguing the law is unconstitutional. Winsor on Feb. 15 ruled that the plaintiffs had not “alleged sufficient facts” to show they had legal standing to challenge the law.

