TALLAHASSEE — A challenge to a 2022 law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation has gone to a federal appeals court, as state lawmakers and education officials look to expand the restrictions.
Attorneys for students, parents and teachers filed a notice of appeal at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal after U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor last month dismissed — for the second time — a lawsuit arguing the law is unconstitutional. Winsor on Feb. 15 ruled that the plaintiffs had not “alleged sufficient facts” to show they had legal standing to challenge the law.
As is common, the notice of appeal does not detail arguments that the plaintiffs will make at the Atlanta-based appeals court. But the notice, filed this month, indicated the plaintiffs will challenge Winsor’s Feb. 15 ruling and a Sept. 29 ruling to dismiss the case. Winsor allowed the plaintiffs to file a revised case after the September ruling.
The law, which has drawn national attention, prevents instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade and requires that such instruction be “age-appropriate … in accordance with state academic standards” in older grades.
Republican lawmakers titled the measure the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Opponents labeled it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
The legal battle is continuing as the Republican-controlled Legislature moves ahead with bills that would expand through eighth grade the prohibition on instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation. The House Education & Employment Committee on Thursday approved one of the bills (HB 1069), which is ready to go before the full House.
Also, on April 19, the State Board of Education is scheduled to take up a proposed rule change that says teachers shall “not intentionally provide classroom instruction to students in grades 4 through 12 on sexual orientation or gender identity unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards … or is part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student’s parent has the option to have his or her student not attend.”
Such rule changes do not require legislative approval.