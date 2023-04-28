Red flags

Labor trafficking red flags

  • Abused at work or threatened with harm by an employer or supervisor
  • Not allowed to take adequate breaks, food, or water while at work
  • Not provided with adequate personal protective equipment for hazardous work
  • Was recruited for different work than he/she is currently doing
  • Required to live in housing provided by employer
  • Has a debt to employer or recruiter that he/she cannot pay off

Sex trafficking red flags

  • Poor hygiene
  • Reports unusually high numbers of sexual partners
  • Sexually transmitted diseases
  • Has excessive amounts of cash, condoms, multiple hotel key cards
  • Unexplained clothing for the weather or venue, such as not dressing appropriately for cold weather
  • Reproductive health problems
  • Uses language common in the commercial sex industry (“the life,” “my agent,” “trick,” “john,” “quotas”)
  • Has tattoos or other forms of branding / reluctant to discuss tattoo(s)
  • Bruises / bite marks / other odd injuries, including cigarette burns.

Many will close their eyes and ears to the subject of teen sex trafficking, not realizing it hits all too close to home.

“This topic is very relevant,” Deputy Sheriff Darlene Young said. “People want to know just enough about it to say, ‘I know,’ but they don’t want to [understand] the reality.”

