Many will close their eyes and ears to the subject of teen sex trafficking, not realizing it hits all too close to home.
“This topic is very relevant,” Deputy Sheriff Darlene Young said. “People want to know just enough about it to say, ‘I know,’ but they don’t want to [understand] the reality.”
Emmanuel United Church of Christ, in partnership with local NAACP #5087, presented a Community Conversation on “Preventing Teenage Sex Trafficking in Highlands County” on April 24.
After meetings with various organizations in the county about this subject, Rev. George Miller of Emmanuel UCC said, “We were shocked to realize how much [teen sex trafficking] is happening … that there are teenagers who are being trafficked who don’t know they’re being trafficked. And we learned that the image we had of what sex trafficking looked like from the movies didn’t really match the reality of what our local teenagers are facing.”
Before the presentation, Peace River Center and Heartland Coalition for the Homeless were on hand to educate attendees on their services. Peace River Center offers services for victims of sexual and domestic violence, including their Rape Recovery Program. Heartland Coalition for the Homeless has been helping with rental assistance and homeless prevention in Highlands County since 2003.
During the presentation, Young expanded on and explained the “Preventing Teen Sex Trafficking” slideshow. She has been with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years and is a member of a number of organizations dedicated to protecting the public, including the National Organization for Victims Assistance.
Approximately 25 million people are trafficked globally, 25% of them children. Florida is ranked third in the country for human trafficking. Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain labor or commercial sex. Victims can be any age, race, gender, or nationality. It affects everyone, everywhere. Common recruitment locations can include schools, parties, malls, abandoned buildings, Uber rides, bus rides and bus stops, juvenile detention centers, parks, shelters, and libraries.
“It is modern-day slavery,” Young said. “There are more slaves today than at any point in human history.”
Young showed a video interview of a sex trafficking survivor who is now a nationally recognized speaker on familial trafficking. She was first trafficked at 11 years old, and didn’t realize she was a victim until she was 26. “I just existed,” she said about her childhood. The adults in her life – including teachers and hotel staff – never questioned the warning signs.
“It doesn’t take a lot to take a minute and think about the people you come in contact with,” said Savannah in the interview, “and just ask them if they’re OK. You might be the only person who asks them if they’re OK. That could make all the difference to a person who’s being trafficked.”
Victims of human trafficking are often clearly branded with tattoos to show ownership. They may not carry any form of ID. They may have excessive amounts of cash, condoms, or multiple hotel key cards. They may have unexplained clothing for the weather or venue, and may have bruises / bite marks / other odd injuries, including cigarette burns.
“If there’s something out of the ordinary about a child ... ask questions,” Young said. “A trafficker could be anybody – old, young, doesn’t matter.”
According to Young, children will not be approached by a trafficker. Instead, a trafficker will have their trafficking victims – both male and female – befriend a child. “That’s how it starts,” Young said.
Young encouraged all parents and guardians to know their children, their children’s friends, and their children’s friends’ families. “Always question,” Young said. Social media, emails, phone calls, and in-person visits should all be overseen by a parent. “You’re not their friend,” Young continued. “You’re their parent, you’re their protector.” For example, she highly recommended keeping electronic activities in a common area of the home, and to set a time limit to these activities. Then, it’s imperative parents explain to their children why the rules are there: to protect them.
If a suspected victim is with a suspected trafficker, never approach them. It will make it worse for the victim. Report it, give descriptions, remember as many details as possible about them and their vehicle, and let the professionals investigate it.
To sum up how people can help an endangered child or teen, Young said, “If you see something, say something.”
Resource informationHuman Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888, text: 233733 BeFree
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office: 863-402-7200 / 911 or text 911
Department of Homeland Security – ICE: 1-866-DHS-2-ICE
Anonymous tips can be left at the HCSO smartphone app, 1-800-266-TIPS, or www.heartlandcrimstoppers.com
A copy of the presentation is available on the Emmanuel UCC website, https://www.euccfl.org/videos
Future Community Conversations at Emmanuel UCC, at 3315 Hope St. in Sebring, include “STD Education and Prevention for Families and Youth” on June 5, and another “Preventing Teen Sex Trafficking” on Oct. 23. For further information, contact Miller at gmiller@euccfl.org or 863-214-4101