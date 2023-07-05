The Highlands County Education Association (HCEA — teachers union) reported “good news and some not as good,” in its own words, in its effort to comply with a new law to maintain the union.
Senate Bill 256 took effect July 1 requiring a larger percentage of public employees to be union members and ending payroll deduction for union dues. Republican lawmakers backed the union bill claiming it would make unions more transparent and accountable to its members.
With the ending of the payroll-deducted union dues, teachers unions statewide are pushing for their members to sign up for eDues, a new way for union members to automatically pay dues.
The Highlands teachers union states it has hit the 70% mark, meaning 70% of its current members have completed their conversions to eDues.
“The not-so-good news: Now that we are not having dues deducted from our pay, our density (the percentage of teachers who are members) has dropped to 37%,” the union states. “We need to get to 60% to keep our union.”
While the teachers union faces a challenge, the Highlands County Education Support Professionals Association (HCESPA) union historically has had a lower percentage of members so it will face a major challenge to reach 60%.
In May it was reported that if the support union does not have 60% of the employees of the Highlands County Schools support staff by Jan. 11, 2024, the union will cease to exist and the contract that employees enjoy will also cease to exist.
Florida Education Association (state teachers union) area representative Jim Demchak said Monday, with the July 1 effective date for the new law making payroll deductions illegal in Florida, there are many HCEA and HCESPA members who have not set up alternative membership payments. The new numbers show the real membership density of just membership paying members.
There are three payroll dates left for the 2022-23 academic year – July 14, 31, and Aug 15 – where there “will not” be payroll deductions.
The FEA maintains that the Legislature is trying to silence educators and roll back it’s rights. Tens of thousands of members are standing up for their profession and protecting the gains won through their local union contract.
In May, the FEA and three affiliated unions filed a federal lawsuit against SB 256. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Gainesville Division.
The FEA contends that SB 256 bans payroll deductions for union dues, restricts the freedom of educators and other working people to join unions, forces local unions to undergo costly audits, and requires that an arbitrary 60% super majority of eligible employees pay dues in order for a union to exist.