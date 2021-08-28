AVON PARK — The Educator of the Year was the obvious choice for South Florida State College (SFSC) this year.
Teachers had to overcome immense challenges for the benefit of the community’s children and the persistence of education, and they all deserve full support and appreciation.
Many of the teachers in the region are graduates of South Florida State College’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEE) program, one of the three bachelor’s degrees offered by the college. The BSEE program gives students hands-on experience in the classroom and online, and 98% of BSEE alumni are gainfully employed shortly after graduation.
SFSC focuses on supporting students on their pathway to success through education. With campuses in Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties and through its online presence, the college offers certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees in over 70 programs that lead to the continued success of its graduates and a variety of opportunities for the educational, cultural, and economic advancement of the service district.
Through its Adult Education Department, the college offers developmental courses to learn English, obtain a high school diploma, or strengthen skills in math, reading, and writing. SFSC provides customized training for the workforce at its campus locations and off-site at local businesses through its Corporate and Community Education Department. Non-credit courses are also available for leisure and enrichment.
SFSC is one of the 28 institutions of the Florida College System and has articulation agreements with several Florida universities to provide a seamless transition for SFSC graduates who obtain an associate degree to transfer to a bachelor’s degree program within the state.
Beginning this year, the college is supporting students through the introduction of its Panther PATHways that focuses on Preparing, Advising, Teaching, and Helping students as they pursue their educational and professional goals. Panther PATHways will streamline the registration and scheduling process for students resulting in a more efficient and economical college experience.
For more information about South Florida State College and its variety of programs and services, visit southflorida.edu or call 863-453-6661.