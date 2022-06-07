LAKE PLACID — Ruth H. Heckman, 70, of Lake Placid, who passed away May 28, served the students of Highlands County for many years in many roles with The School Board of Highlands County.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore shared, “Dr. Ruth Heckman was a treasured teacher and leader for over 30 years in Highlands County.
“She had an immense love for her students, staff, and this community she called home. When a question arose about any historical information, Ruth was the person that everyone would reach out to. No matter how busy she was, she was always very willing to spend time with you and provide information on any questions or concerns you might have.“
Heckman served the children of Highlands County for 36 years, beginning her career in the district when she was hired as an elementary teacher in 1980 at Lake Placid Elementary School. She taught at LPE until 1986 when she transferred to teach at Lake Placid High School, serving there until 1990 when she was appointed assistant principal at Sebring High School.
She transferred to Lake Placid High School the following year and served as assistant principal until being named Lake Placid High School principal in 1998. Heckman was principal of Lake Placid High School until the 2007-2008 school year. She served one year as Principal on Special Assignment in the Curriculum Department, where she led the district’s efforts to start the International Baccalaureate diploma program at Sebring High.
She later had the title of Advanced Academics coordinator before being named Director of Secondary Education in 2009, serving in that role until her retirement in 2016.
Another longtime educator, Terry Lane McCormick, died May 26, 2022.
He changed careers several times during his life, but was most recently an American government and history teacher at Avon Park High School until he retired, also in 2016.