SEBRING — With federal CARES Act funding, the School Board of Highlands County will be able to hire additional teachers next year to help students get back on track from the learning challenges caused by the pandemic.
The School District’s challenge is to find teachers to fill those position and fill the usual openings due to retirements and attrition while other districts also clamor to hire educators as the state’s population grows.
Highlands Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said in the past two years the district has had about 70 to 80 new teachers each year at its New Teacher Orientation before the start of the school year, which was still about 30 or 40 short to fill all the educator openings.
Now they are working to hire 150 teachers for the 2021-22 school year.
“It would definitely hurt if we ended up only recruiting 70 or 80 again,” Lethbridge said.
Lethbridge said trying to fill the new positions funded by the CARES Act is definitely an issue that district administration has been discussing.
In the past, the teacher recruitment effort involved three or four administrators traveling to colleges in Indiana and other states that had more educator graduates than job openings.
But, Lethbridge said COVID has definitely changed the recruitment of teachers as well.
“We have had over 20 virtual recruiting events that we have been going to throughout the country at different colleges and sometimes consortiums of colleges,” Lethbridge said. “We are looking at creating a virtual fair.”
The district is targeting Hillsborough County, which cut many teaching positions due to budget issues, he said. Being so close to Highlands County, they hope to “tap into that pipeline” of administrators to coaches to teachers who have just lost their job who could potentially relocate.
The Hillsborough County School District, with a budget deficit of more than $100 million, laid off about 1,000 teachers a week ago.
The Highlands District is working on a social media recruitment effort to have all of its employees share the message in what Lethbridge described as a “grassroots movement.”
“We have seen different families coming to Florida because our schools have remained open and there are so many parts of the county that haven’t,” he said. The message would be to come work in Florida so your kids can go to school.
Also, this will be the first opportunity to see if the increase in teacher salaries will have any impact, because the increase was negotiated after this school year started, Lethbridge noted. This will be the first year that the staring pay will be $44,200.
In trying to fill the positions, “There is a real concern for multiple reasons,” he said. The increase in the number of positions, then filling the openings from retirements and normal attrition of people moving and other reasons including a few who decided to retire due to the pandemic.
For those with a bachelor’s degree and who are looking for a career change, the Human Resources Department would definitely like to talk to them, Lethbridge said.
For more information call this district’s main number, 471-5555, and ask for Tiffany Henderson.