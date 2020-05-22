Edward R. Measday
Edward Richard Measday, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
Ed was born May 9, 1935 in Rochester, New York, son of Ms. Irene Cummings Measday and George Measday. He worked for Eastman Kodak for 26 years as an electrician.
Ed is survived by his wife, Judith (Morgan); son, Edward; daughters, Lynne Spahn, Susan Wolf and Kathleen Measday; brother, George of Spencerport, New York; and sister, Kathy Schulz of Lake Placid, Florida; grandsons, Christopher Spahn, Scott Measday and three great-granddaughters all from Rochester, New York.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church.
Mass arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.