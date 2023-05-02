A consultant is working with the Lakeside Historical Cemetery’s board of trustees to obtain a grant to restore and maintain cemetery grounds on the Southside of Avon Park.
At a March City Council meeting, Consultant Matt Davis, of Hobe Sound, said the grounds of Lakeside Historical Cemetery have been maintained for many years by a board of trustees, volunteers, community action and city action.
When COVID came, and with the age of the trustees, that piece of property has fallen “not into disarray, but has fallen into where it needs to be maintained,” he said. The property has over 300 families buried in it and has a lot of history there.
At a recent council meeting, Davis said he made a lot of progress in the past few weeks.
He met with the Highlands County Historical Preservation Commission, which is writing a letter of support for the cemetery’s trustee board to move forward with trying to find opportunities for help.
Also, he met with the Florida Preservation Action Network, which is an organization out of Tampa that has been working specifically with African-American cemeteries around the state of Florida, Davis said. He will be meeting with Avon Park Correctional Institution about its trustee program for maintenance of the cemetery.
“We have been struggling with the property deed so I am requesting a quit claim deed on that piece of property,” from the City of Avon Park, he said.
The deed would be provided to the cemetery trustee board, which would submit a grant application for $500,000 that would be deposited in a credit union, Davis explained. They would utilize the Preservation Action Network’s free resources on restoring and updating the cemetery.
The issue with the property is whether the city owns it or if it’s eminent domain, he said.
It was noted that the Highlands County property appraiser’s website shows the property owner as “African-American Cemetery.”
The City Council agreed to provide a quit claim deed in the event it is city-owned property.
The 6.59-acre cemetery, at 1581 Cummings Ave. in Avon Park, was once known as Lincoln Gardens Cemetery with graves dating back into the 1800s.