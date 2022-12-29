TALLAHASSEE — Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham is excited to highlight the Department’s achievements under her first year of leadership, promoting Governor and First Lady DeSantis’ vision and commitment to strengthening Florida’s aging network. The Governor and First Lady have served as the driving force behind the Department’s 2022 successes in serving Florida’s seniors, their families and caregivers.

“This year not only marked our 30th anniversary as an agency, but also my first full year as Secretary at the Department,” Branham said. “It has been a privilege to lead this agency that serves such a large and important constituency in Florida. The Governor and First Lady have empowered us to find new ways of doing business, such as rolling out innovative, next-generation programs like our Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence and tapping into the hearts of Floridians wanting to serve in the First Lady’s Hope Heroes volunteer initiative. This year has been an incredibly special and momentous time to be part of Elder Affairs.”

