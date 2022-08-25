SEBRING — The elected-versus-appointed superintendent issue has surfaced at recent meetings of the School Board of Highlands County with talk of exploring the pros and cons of each. Currently, the Highlands County superintendent of schools is an elected position with four-year terms.
During the comments from the public at a recent School Board meeting, Gene Statler suggested the board should support or even initiate a non-School Board employee committee to investigate the pros and cons of an elected versus an appointed superintendent.
There is a great difference in it in terms of the relationship between the board and the superintendent whether it is elected or appointed, he noted.
About half the counties in the state are one way and about half are the other way, Statler said.
School Board Member Donna Howerton noted she was on the School Board when then board member Andy Tuck addressed the appointed versus elected superintendent issue. It would be the voters decision in the end.
“But, I am open if the community wants us just to look at it and see the pros and cons,” she said. “Highlands has been blessed down the years with its elected superintendents.”
School Board Member Jan Shoop said before she was on the School Board, the voters decided by a wide margin to keep it an elected position, but now, “who knows?”
School Board Attorney John McClure noted that four counties are seeking an election to possibly return to an elected superintendent from an appointed superintendent.
A 2019 list from the Florida School Boards Association shows at that time there were 41 Florida counties with elected superintendents and 26 counties with appointed superintendents
In February 2008, the School Board of Highlands County voted 4-1 to let the voters choose between an elected or appointed superintendent of schools.
Then School Board Member Wally Randall voted against the resolution. He noted it costs about $30,000 more to select an appointed superintendent than having voters pick one.
Those who favor an appointed superintendent noted that it greatly opens the pool of candidates to qualified individuals outside the county.
In November 2010, by an almost 2-1 vote (65.1% to 34.8%), Highlands County voters said “no” to a referendum that would have changed the superintendent of schools from an elected to an appointed position.