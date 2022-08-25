5fa58761accf2.image

The matter of an elected school superintendent versus an appointed school superintendent has resurfaced with The School Board of Highlands County. The formation of a committee has been requested to look at the pros and cons of both positions.

 MARC VALERO/FILE

SEBRING — The elected-versus-appointed superintendent issue has surfaced at recent meetings of the School Board of Highlands County with talk of exploring the pros and cons of each. Currently, the Highlands County superintendent of schools is an elected position with four-year terms.

During the comments from the public at a recent School Board meeting, Gene Statler suggested the board should support or even initiate a non-School Board employee committee to investigate the pros and cons of an elected versus an appointed superintendent.

Recommended for you