TALLAHASSEE — Midway through the 2023 legislative session, Republican lawmakers Tuesday began advancing a sweeping elections package that would impose further restrictions on voter-registration groups, create a new crime for harassing elections workers and relax campaign-finance reporting rules.
The Republican-controlled Senate Ethics and Elections Committee signed off on the measure (SPB 7050) in a party-line vote. The House has not released its version of the legislation.
Democrats on the Senate committee objected to the contents of the 98-page bill and to what they called a rush to take up the measure, which was released Monday.
When asked why the bill hadn’t been vetted earlier, committee Chairman Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, attributed the delay to “prudence,” adding that lawmakers have plenty of time to scrutinize the measure during the remaining half of the 60-day session.
The proposal is “very technical and mechanical,” Burgess said, noting the bill addresses changes in 43 sections of state elections laws.
“Collectively, I think that enhanced our responsibility to try to get it right. … So making sure all those machinations are working is really important, and I think prudence is kind of the operating word,” he said.
But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, disagreed.
“This process was really pretty awful. If this bill was so benign, we would have seen it a lot earlier,” she said.
The proposal continues the GOP-led Legislature’s years-long effort to make it harder for third-party groups to register voters. Research has shown the groups are more likely to help Black, Hispanic and young people register.
“Every cycle … there’s additional issues that arise with these organizations, which is prompting the additional need for enhanced measures of protection,” Burgess said.
The groups currently have to register with the state, but under the proposal, they would have to re-register after every general election. The bill also would require the groups to provide receipts to people filling out voter-registration applications. The measure also would shorten a timeframe from 14 days to 10 days for the groups to deliver voter-registration applications to elections officials.
In addition, the bill could lead to third-degree felony charges if people collect voter-registration applications for the groups and keep personal information about voters.
And the proposal would double the aggregate amount of annual fines — from $50,000 to $100,000 — groups could face for failing to comply with the law.
The additional hurdles will “have a chilling effect” on registration organizations, Brad Ashwell, state director of All Voting is Local Action, told the Senate panel.
“These organizations are providing a service to the community. Instead of further penalizing and discouraging them, perhaps you could focus on creating more obligations for the state to register voters,” Ashwell said.