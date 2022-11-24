SEBRING — After every election, supervisors of elections and the canvassing boards in each Florida county are required to sample a batch of ballots to verify the accuracy of the elections systems.
Though Karen Healy, the Highlands County supervisor of elections, and her staff have redundant systems designed to tally votes accurately, the Legislature requires an audit. November’s elections tally went without a hitch.
Florida Statute 101.591 states: “A manual audit shall consist of a public manual tally of the votes cast in one randomly selected race that appears on the ballot.”
That audit is to take place on Monday, and Healy is again asking anyone interested in watching the audit to come to the Elections Office at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201 in Sebring on Monday morning.
“This year, the randomly drawn precinct and contest is Precinct 25, with the County Commissioner District 4 race,” Healy said. “We will show images of the ballots on a large wall screen so the public can follow as we review each one.”
The law also requires the tally sheet to include “election-day, vote-by-mail, early voting, provisional, and overseas ballots.”
By the way, Monday’s audit is the next in a long line of testing that the canvassing board performs all year. For instance, on July 28, the canvassing board performed a Logic and Accuracy Test on voting machines – both early voting and Election Day.
They also test vote-by-mail ballot tabulating equipment and tabulating equipment at each precinct before voting begins.
“Our elections are secure; we got new equipment in 2016, and they were double-sealed,” she told the Highlands News-Sun in February. “That’s so you know no one has tampered with them, including the vote tabulation machines.”
Penny Ogg, who trained Healy for years, also obtained a federal grant for election security software that continuously searches for suspected cyber attacks. Ogg passed away in September 2021.
Though Healy sent out a public email inviting the public to watch past manual audits or witness vote counting during elections, none have responded to the invitation for Monday.
“We purchased these hearing devices with microphones so the public can hear us talking during the manual audit Monday,” she said as she opened a foam case of the personal amplification devices.
For more information, please call the elections office at 863-402-6655.