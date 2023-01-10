Traffic Deaths

Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour, July 1, 2016. The number of traffic deaths on U.S. roadways fell slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continue to rise.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO, FILE

DETROIT (AP) — The number of traffic deaths on U.S. roadways fell slightly during the first nine months of 2022, but pedestrian and cyclist deaths continued to rise.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 31,785 people were killed in crashes from January through September last year, down 0.2% from the same period of 2021.

Recommended for you