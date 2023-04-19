LAKE PLACID — Elks Lodges don’t run themselves.
Dedicated members put on dinners, fundraisers, organize golf tournaments, and produce other community programs that support veterans, student camps, and other projects.
That’s why Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 sets aside a day to honor its most active members. This year’s annual Elks award dinner was March 26 at the lodge at 200 County Road 621.
Master of ceremonies (and former exalted ruler) John Holbrook emceed the award ceremony, which preceded a black-tie dinner.
“It’s the torch that people followed, not the man,” Holbrook quoted from a poem.
Here are the annual award winners:
Jan Bartram – Elk of the Year: According to Holbrook, Bartram is always on hand to ensure the hall is decorated for events. She also ensures the Lodge has supplies for the events, including food and drink.
Jim Lind and Gordon Ellery Jr. – Officers of the Year: The duo are so active that the Lodge named two Officers of the Year for 2023. Lind helps produce the Lodge golf tournaments and bingo, setting up chairs and cooking. Ellery, a past exalted ruler and district deputy of the Lodge, is right there with him, cooking (he produced the dinner at the awards ceremony) and helps clean the Lodge after the events.
Organist Gail Sansoussi – Lodge organist: Sansoussi, whose husband Don helped found the Lake Placid Lodge so many years ago, plays the organ at Lodge installations, dances, and holiday parties. She played at the awards ceremony until it was her time to present an award.
Marg Holbrook – Don Sansoussi Memorial Award: The wife of John Holbrook, this gentle lady welcomes new members and teaches them the history of the Elks organization as well as the Lodge. The annual award was created in honor of Don Sansoussi, who formed the Lake Placid Lodge.
The ceremony also saw the installation of Amy Ellery (no relation to Gordon) as the next Lodge Exalted Ruler. She thanked the members for supporting her and took the mantle for the next year.