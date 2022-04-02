SEBRING — Don Elwell, Republican and former county commissioner for District 2, has announced he plans to run again for the seat.
The seat is currently held by Kathy Rapp, chair of the Highlands County Republican Party and of the Board of County Commissioners. She said Friday she also plans to run for another term.
Elected in 2020, Rapp is finishing out the term Elwell vacated when he ran and came in second for Highlands County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller.
Since vacating that office, Elwell said, he has missed elements of public life.
“I miss being able to make a positive difference,” Elwell said, “to see if I can solve a problem over the telephone. That really makes me feel good.”
During his 10 years with the board, from 2010 to 2020, he tried to help improve communication between citizens and the commission through regular town hall meetings — he hopes to continue those — and an open mobile phone line.
“One thing you should never have trouble with is getting in touch with an elected official,” Elwell said.
He said he’s proud of how the county recovered, financially, in the last decade to have more than four months of surplus funds projected for this coming fiscal year. Hopefully, he said, that means the county can cut taxes and give relief to people strapped by rising costs.
“The cost of everything is going up. Let’s not pile on,” Elwell said.