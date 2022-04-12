SEBRING — With hurricane season less than 100 days away, this is a good time to talk about preparedness and the role Highlands County Emergency Management plays in the event of a disaster, storm-related or not.
Most of us realize the importance of preparing for more significant hazards like hurricanes. Many of the preparations we make for hurricane season – a family disaster plan and emergency supply kits – are universal for all threats.
It is important to know what disasters might affect our area and to be prepared for them. The natural and man-made disasters our community is susceptible to include pandemics, hurricanes, flooding, hazardous materials, wildfires and severe weather like extreme heat, thunderstorms, and tornados.
The county’s Emergency Management division has a staff of four: Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss; Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Harris; Planning Coordinator Corey Amundsen; and Administrative Assistant Jamee Cook.
While the public usually hears about Emergency Management during storm season, staff have responsibilities that deal with more than just hurricanes and many people are not aware of the role the department plays in the community throughout the year.
The day-to-day responsibilities include planning and training, participation in exercises, and managing previous disaster funding requests and documentation, to name a few.
When it comes to training, staff makes sure all county employees receive training for disaster roles because all county employees are disaster essential. They also provide training to other municipalities and public safety organizations for disaster roles, and mass casualty incidents.
The exercises they participate in happen at the local, regional and state levels, and include mock drills for hurricane, power loss, nuclear, transportation, and reunification incidents. They also take part in response activities for mass casualty incidents, Hazmat, sink holes, and tornados.
Staff train to handle incidents that many don’t think about. Those include responding to straight line winds – which are thunderstorm winds that have no rotation, i.e., not a tornado – and downbursts – powerful winds that descend from a thunderstorm and spread out more quickly once they hit the ground. Downbursts can easily cause damage like that of a tornado and are often misinterpreted as tornados, although it is a separate weather phenomenon.
Other items staff handle throughout the year include grant reporting, its drone program, and communication tower operation and maintenance – Highlands County has six towers.
Emergency Management also takes care of previous disaster funding matters, as government organizations are still processing claims and reimbursements for previous disaster events.
For instance, Irma is not closed out across the board for many local, state and federal agencies. Staff at Division of Emergency Management and other counties are still dealing with Hurricane Charley, Reiss said.
“Hurricane Andrew just closed out a couple of years ago,” Reiss said. Hurricane Andrew hit south Florida in 1991.
Daily, staff monitors for events that could impact Highlands County and the state. Stakeholder networking, planning and relationship building, and public outreach via community presentations and participating in 4H summer camp programs are a big part of their workload.
This year, public outreach efforts are at the forefront, as COVID halted many of these events over the last two years.
Emergency Management and Public Information staff are working on a Citizen’s Preparedness Academy, which is a presentation workshop series. Five classes will be held over a period of five months beginning in April and ending in August.
Classes will include speakers, giveaways and homework, which if completed will allow attendees (one per household) to enter a raffle for a grand prize – a generator – with the winner being drawn at the last class.
To sign up, visit https://citizenspreparednessacademy.eventbrite.com
And about COVID, many may wonder if it has changed how Emergency Management staff continue to work its overall mission as well as handle day-to-day operations.
“We have always been an all-hazards response program,” Reiss said.
“We have always had plans in place for pandemics – past incidents like the swine flu (H1N1) and avian influenza (H5N1) just weren’t as long-lived as COVID,” she said. “With COVID, those plans had to be scaled up and the operational period was longer.”
Day-to-day matters were still handled during COVID. “On most disasters, you can pause your day-to-day duties temporarily and pick them back up after most of the disaster has passed. During COVID, we didn’t have that luxury,” Reiss said.
When it comes to hurricane season though, staff has specific responsibilities they perform ahead of and during storm season.
They take part in specialized trainings, perform facility checks on shelters, make sure contracts are up to date, work with stakeholders and update plans as needed, check and update debris plan and disposal sites, train county staff for disaster roles, and collaborate with National Weather Service on storm season predictions and models.
Throughout the year, Emergency Management staff handle emergency notifications, with AlertHighlands being its biggest tool. Residents may register online via http://bit.ly/hcbccalert.
AlertHighlands allows the county to disseminate information across all types of devices, ensuring residents have access to real-time public information when they need it the most. Any weather alerts citizens sign up for will automatically be received through the National Weather Service.
This proved to be important during the recent hailstorm, where community members who signed up for emergency alerts were able to receive text messages or emails telling them about the special weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay.
Other emergency notifications Emergency Management staff monitor are the NOAA weather radio and the Wireless Emergency Alert System, which includes presidential alerts, imminent threat alerts and Amber alerts.
For more information about Emergency Management, visit highlandsfl.gov/departments/PublicSafety/emergency_management/index.php