SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners renewed their local disaster declaration Monday for another week.
The county will continue to move through a response phase, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief of Operations Mark Ellis, shifting to recovery once the Points of Distribution, which just opened last weekend, have served everyone who needs food, water and ice.
“One positive, we had zero loss of life,” said Public Safety Director and HCFR Chief E. Laney Stearns. “All else is rebuildable.”
Hurricane Ian’s death toll in Florida is well above 50 people now, said Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner, with many people unaccounted for on the coast.
At least three died in neighboring Hardee County. Reportedly two of those drowned from ignoring road closures and/or flooded conditions.
In Highlands County, Ellis said, the Emergency Operations Center has real-time information on conditions flowing in from strategically-placed cameras and weather stations. Also, he said, battalion chiefs have weather wind gauges to judge whether or not crews can deploy to calls before, during and after a storm.
Ellis said the eye of Ian tracked across Highlands County, and the county has been proactive in gathering flood and wind-damage data for the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Both, he said, have been impressed with the county’s volume of data.
Hurner wants residents to know that FEMA and FDEM officials are in Highlands County, and county officials have worked with the U.S. Congressional and Florida Legislative delegations to get help for the county.
Meanwhile, constitutional officers’ staff, especially Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, have patrolled and searched all 62 mobile home parks for survivors, Hurner said. They then helped deliver needed supplies.
When asked by Commissioner Kevin Roberts about how soon Highlands County would get in line for federal aid, Ellis suggested that coastal counties got hit the hardest, and tend to draw more regional and national broadcast news coverage, which helps expedite the process for them.
“They’re in that first round,” Ellis said.
He said counties in the center of the state are not, and have to meet certain overall damage thresholds for individual assistance programs to kick in.
“We’ve given them everything they asked for,” Ellis said, referring to data, “and [we] are waiting for a response.”
In regard to gas station supplies, Ellis said neither the county nor state have responsibility to ensure fuel supplies flow in after a storm. A caveat, he said, is that stations on U.S. 27, a designated evacuation route, with 12 or more pumps can sign up to get generators immediately after a storm and keep pumping fuel.
Smaller stations would have to set up their own contracts and have generators in place, said Ellis, who added that a lot of them don’t.
With power restored along the U.S. 27 corridor, gas stations should be fully operational now, he said.
Ellis said Duke Energy, Florida Power and Light, Peace River Electric Cooperative and Glades Electric Cooperative have all had crews out, and now 90% of customers have power. That still leaves 10% without it.
“That’s a lot of people still without power,” Ellis said.
Hurner noted that, right now, 1,100 line workers are housed locally to work on the lines. She warns that restored power might still go off again when line workers find more problems on the lines, or if there is damage to a home’s weatherhead, meter or fuse box.
“I don’t have power, either,” Hurner said.
Lastly, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. presented a waiver, which commissioners approved, to waive tipping fees through Nov. 15 for residential yard waste and construction/demolition debris from Hurricane Ian.
Debris collection began Monday. Howerton wanted residents to be patient. Their loads, although stacked and ready, might not get collected on the first or second day.
If anyone has detailed questions, the county has a blog of disaster response information at HighlandsFL.gov under “Public Safety.”