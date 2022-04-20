LAKE PLACID – Emily E. Finke once again finds herself in the midst of exciting times.
“The little engine that could” has received seven nominations from the highly acclaimed International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA).
Among these seven nominations are “Female Single of the Year” and “Music Video of the Year” for her recently released original song, “Maybe.”
“I am beyond speechless right now,” Finke said recently. “Wow! God is so good, and I feel so incredibly blessed to be selected alongside so many other amazingly talented artists.”
Fan voting for the ISSA Awards is open through April 30 to determine the finalists. The prestigious awards show will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, in August at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (home of the BMI Awards).
You may vote in each category once per day per device. Finalists will be announced on May 2.
To find the link to vote go to, www.emilyefinke.com.
Categories which Finke was nominated for are: Female Vocalist of the Year, Female Rising Star, Female Single of the Year, Female Songwriter of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Female Emerging Artist of the Year and Sound Engineer of the Year.
In 2016, Emily began pursuing a career in the theater and performing arts. The following year she discovered a passion for opera and Baroque music. From that time to this, Finke has been a non-stop ball of creative energy.
She has released seven singles, including a video performance of the song, “Maybe,” her most recent release. The song was written, produced and engineered by Finke.
Other songs released by Finke include “A Patriot’s Prayer,” The Sound of Freedom,” and “Till The Clouds Roll By.”
Not only is Finke a mezzo-soprano vocalist but a musician as well, playing violin, guitar and piano.
She is wholly involved in every aspect of her budding career. Having experience in acting, modeling, music, writing, directing, graphic design, videography, and marketing keeps her fully hands on.
Finke has performed at such iconic venues as Carnegie Hall in New York City and Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Her list of awards and accomplishments continues to grow. Finke was a vocal finalist at the 2018 and 2019 Honors Performance Series-Young Adult Choir at Sydney Opera House.
In 2014 Finke was runner up at the FACCS Junior Fine Arts State Competition for her violin performance, to name a few.
Finke is inspired by her Christian faith, classical training, and love of music from the 1900s-1960s.
“God has been so good to me. Sometimes I don’t even know how to process all that,” she marveled.
The International Singer Songwriters Association was founded by Tamanie Dove, a singer-songwriter born and raised in Nashville, now residing in Atlanta who is dedicated to supporting and serving independent artists, and encouraging aspiring and professional singers and songwriters in all genres of music worldwide.
