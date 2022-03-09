LAKE PLACID — Young songstress Emily Finke has a disarming smile, the heart of a lion and the determination of a freight train. On March 4, she released single No. 7, an original song titled, “Maybe.”
“I am beyond excited,” says the lady who was born out of time. Spiritually speaking, Finke is a child of the early 1900’s. Circa 1920-45 or thereabouts. She loves the nostalgia of that era. Nowhere is that more evident than in her music.
In a recent press release Finke said “Maybe” was created with the soul of early 20th century pop and takes the listener on an emotional journey of discovery to a place where ‘…dreams aren’t always what they seem.’
“That’s what I’ve been up to now for the last six months, I guess,” Finke said. “This is an original song. I wrote it last year and recorded it in November. It’s been a learning experience and I’ve really enjoyed it. But I’m glad it’s over,” she said with a laugh. ”It’s been a lot of work. Right now I’d like to take a nap for a week.”
The singer went on to speak about the nuts and bolts of her passion.
“I’ve produced all of the singles I have released, but I was definitely more involved in the production of this one. I taught myself how to mix last year. It’s opened a whole new door when it comes to making my music.
“For ‘Maybe,’ I wrote the words and the score. I wrote the arrangement for an ensemble of piano, two violins, cello and oboe. The new single was recorded at Echo Beach Studios in Jupiter, Florida.”
There is also a video for “Maybe” that was shot in Highlands County. The train station scenes were filmed in Lake Placid at the Historical Society Depot Museum. Theater scenes were shot inside The Circle Theater in Sebring. It is available for viewing on the Emily Finke website or on YouTube.
As Finke continued to speak about her music, the subject of “what’s next” came up.
“I have a bigger project I’m working on for the end of this year. It’s an easy listening album with songs from the 1920’s up to the 1950’s. It’s going to be me and a piano. Kind of simple arrangements. I’m hoping to get it done this year. My goal is to get it out in the fall.
“It will be the first full album that I’ve done. I really want to release it on CD, and vinyl as well. Everything I’ve done up to this point has been singles. The last couple of years I’ve released three songs each year so I have six songs out. Seven counting the new one.”
When it comes to inspiration, Finke lets it come naturally from wherever it may.
“I’m never exactly sure what inspires things that I write but there is a movie that I love from 1944 called “I’ll Be Seeing You” with Ginger Rogers, Joseph Cotton and Shirley Temple. In the movie, one of the characters was talking about how we have these dreams when we’re young and we don’t want to settle for anything less than that.
“Years later we look back and realize that we never settled for second best. That which we thought was second best was first best all along.”
Returning to the subject of the new song “Maybe,” the young lady with the booming voice began to wax philosophical.
“I am nowhere near where I thought I was gonna be, but not in a bad way. It’s just completely different. I’m still in this industry and so I’m still following the passion God has given to me. I still feel Him calling me in this direction. Yet the path I’ve taken to get here is completely different than what I could have ever imagined.
“So maybe dreams don’t come true. Maybe dreams do come true. Maybe we don’t see our dreams clearly enough to recognize them when they are coming true. Maybe we sometimes need to change our perspective so we can see what our dreams are truly made of.”
“Maybe” is available on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.
For more information on Emily Finke, visit www.emilyfinke.com or on her Facebook page.