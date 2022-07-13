LAKE PLACID — Workers are in the midst of completing the expansion of the Lake Placid Elementary School cafeteria to nearly double its size.
With the first day of school in the Highlands School District on Aug. 10, it appears that there is still a lot of work to be done at the school not only in the cafeteria, but also with work going on in the classrooms.
The sidewalks along the classroom buildings have doors that are being replaced while inside the classrooms plastic sheets cover sections of the rooms to protect from dust and debris from the flooring work.
In January, The School Board of Highlands County unanimously approved the contract for the lowest bid to build the cafeteria expansion. L. Cobb Construction, Wauchula, had the lowest bid of $2,799,265.
The existing cafeteria was about 3,600 square feet with the addition being about 3,400 square feet.
The expansion is from the east wall of the cafeteria, which is the back wall in relation to the front of the school.
With many years of increasing enrollment, the expansion has been needed for a long time. The school had a new classroom addition built in 2006 with 12 classrooms.
Enrollment increased at times to more than 850, which called for additional portable classrooms despite the new classroom wing.
The increased enrollment led to challenges in scheduling so many students for a cafeteria designed to serve fewer students. Lunch time was very early for some students and relatively late for others as a lengthy serving period was needed to accommodate all the students.
The flooring is yet to be installed in the cafeteria, which had just a bare concrete floor on Monday.
Many HVAC/air conditioning technicians were on site to work on the heating and cooling of the cafeteria.